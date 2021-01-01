Prominence Home Canyon Lakes Canyon Lakes 52" 5 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Included Brushed Nickel Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans

From prominence home
Prominence Home Canyon Lakes Canyon Lakes 52" 5 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Included Features Ideal for medium sized rooms of around 350 square feet3 speed motor is quiet and reversibleComes with reversible barnwood / tumbleweed bladesFeatures a linen shadeFan is controllable by a pull chain (included)Installable on sloped ceilingsAble to be mounted on low ceilingsIncludes (2) 6.5 watt medium (E26) LED bulbsUses a standard AC motorETL rated for dry locationsFixture covered under a limited lifetime warrantyDimensions Blade Span: 52"Height: 17-5/8"Width: 52"Wire Length: 54"Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 5Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: YesMotor Specifications Speeds: 3CFM high: 2866 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 186Reversible Motor: YesElectrical Specifications Max Wattage: 13 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 6.5 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDBulbs Included: Yes Indoor Ceiling Fans Brushed Nickel