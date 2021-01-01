From cheryl baker
Cheryl Baker Canvases Multi - Cheryl Baker The Witch's Study Room Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Cheryl Baker The Witch's Study Room Wrapped Canvas. Create a focal point on one of your blank walls with artwork boasting vibrant hues in fade-resistant archival inks that are hand-stretched over artist-grade canvas ensuring durability and quality American-made craftsmanship.Designed by Cheryl BakerIncludes canvas and hanging accessoriesFull graphic text: RSVP for a wicked good time you are cordially invited to the annual witches ball salem.Canvas: cotton / polyesterFrame: North American antishrink pineReady to hangMade in the USA