From wallity
Wallity Canvases Multicolor - Sunset Flight Five-Panel Wall Art Set
Advertisement
Sunset Flight Five-Panel Wall Art Set. Featuring beautiful imagery, this set of five panels arrives ready to hang and creates an artful focal point for bare walls. Includes one 23.6'' panel, two 19.7'' panels, two 15.8'' panels and adhesive strips for hangingCombined: 43.3'' W x 23.6'' H x 1.2'' DSmall: 7.9'' W x 15.8'' H x 1.2'' DMedium: 7.9'' W x 19.7'' H x 1.2'' DLarge: 7.9'' W x 23.6'' H x 1.2'' DMedium-density fiberboardImported