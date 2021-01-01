From designs direct creative group
Designs Direct Creative Group Canvases - 'Season's Greetings' Christmas Cardinal Canvas Wall Art
Advertisement
'Season's Greetings' Christmas Cardinal Canvas Wall Art. Celebrate a favorite feathered friend in your home by hanging this festive art on a blank wall. The piece is cast on artist-grade canvas using archival inks for a selection built to last. Full graphic text: Season's greetings12'' W x 36'' H x 1.25'' DCanvas / woodReady to hangAssembled in the USA using imported materials