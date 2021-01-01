From imperfect dust
Imperfect Dust Canvases Multi - Imperfect Dust Faith Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Imperfect Dust Faith Wrapped Canvas. Fill an empty space of your home with this bold black and white typography artwork printed onto an artist-grade canvas with fade-resistant archival inks. Design by Imperfect DustIncludes canvas and hanging accessoriesFull graphic text: Faith. Noun. The assurance of all things hoped for. The evidence of all things not seen. Hebrews chapter 11 verse one.Canvas: cotton / polyesterFrame: North American antishrink pineReady to hangMade in the USA