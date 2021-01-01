From 83 oranges
83 Oranges Canvases Multi - 83 Oranges Catrospection Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
83 Oranges Catrospection Wrapped Canvas. Add a vibrant look to any room of your home with this artist-grade canvas featuring bold hues made from fade-resistant archival inks. The whimsical print is sure to be a hit and delight wandering eyes for years to come.Design by 83 OrangesIncludes canvas and hanging accessoriesCanvas: cotton / polyesterFrame: North American antishrink pineReady to hangMade in the USA