From amanda greenwood
Amanda Greenwood Canvases Multi - Amanda Greenwood Books Of Fashion & Makeup Set Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Amanda Greenwood Books Of Fashion & Makeup Set Wrapped Canvas. Spruce up your space by adding this artist-grade canvas to your collection. It's printed using fade-resistant archival inks and stretched around sturdy pine wood bars for a piece that's built to last.Design by Amanda GreenwoodIncludes canvas and hanging accessoriesFull graphic text: Yves Saint Laurent, Prada, Christian Dior, Chanel.Canvas: cotton / polyesterFrame: North American antishrink pineReady to hangMade in the USA