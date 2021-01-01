From null brand
Null Brand Canvases Multi - Amer Karic Lazy Cat Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Amer Karic Lazy Cat Wrapped Canvas. Showcase your love for animals while dressing up your wall decor with this charming artwork crafted with fade-resistant archival inks on an artist-grade canvas. Available in a variety of sizes, this piece is sure to be a hit at your next get-together.Design by Amer KaricIncludes canvas and hanging accessoriesCanvas: cotton / polyesterFrame: North American antishrink pineReady to hangMade in the USA