In the Frame Shop Canvases Multi - In the Frame Shop Alice In Wonderland Bonkers Wrapped Canvas

In the Frame Shop Alice In Wonderland Bonkers Wrapped Canvas. Make your decor curiouser and curiouser with this artist-grade canvas that features a colorful quote and illustration against a black-and-white book page background. Fade-resistant archival inks help the image endure in the same way that the beloved book that inspired it has through the decades. Design by In the Frame ShopIncludes canvas and hanging accessoriesGraphic text: Have I gone mad? You're entirely bonkers, but I'll tell you a secret. All the best people are (book page background).Canvas: cotton / polyesterFrame: North American antishrink pineReady to hangMade in the USA