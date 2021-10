Canvas Waterproof Backpack Set for College Girls Women USB Charging Port Fits 14 Laptop Backpack Daypack School Bookbag Blue

Polyester lining Special Design with USB Charging Port in the Side of the Backpack. Let You Charge Your Phone/Tablet at Any Time. Lightweight Laptop Backpack is Functional and Durable, Handy Travel Backpack for Carry on or as School Bookbags, Daily Casual Backpack, Work Backpack, Commuter Bag. Material: High quality Canvas; Quantity(3 PCS) : Laptop Backpack + Lunch bag + Pen case. Weight: Backpack: approx. 0.67kg; Lunch bag & pen case: 0.29kg. Large Capacity Backpack for School, You Can Put Laptop, Books, Magzines, Cloth, iPad, Umbrella, Water Bottle, Makeup, Food, Pen, Pencil in it. Our New Design Backpack is Widely Use for Outdoor Activities, such as: Camping, Traveling, Hiking, Shopping, Sightseeing, School Use.