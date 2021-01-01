The Collapsible Laundry Hamper by Hastings Home is the perfect accessory to help make laundry day more convenient than ever before. The soft yet durable fabric is foldable and can be stored conveniently when not in use to save space. Also featuring sturdy aluminum tube handles, this clothing bin is easy to carry and is perfect for use in a home, in a dorm or transporting laundry to the laundromat. Hastings Home Canvas Laundry Hamper | 958827BRM