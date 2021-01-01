Purchase the Canvas Flat Mount Sawtooth Hanger at Michaels. com. Display paintings, wall decor and more using these HangZ™ Canvas Sawtooth Hangers. These Canvas Sawtooth Hangers are designed for canvas and open back frames. The hangers are hidden, so the picture never leans off the wall or has exposed hardware. They are also self leveling, so you can be sure your mirror or wall décor is hanging straight. Details: Antique brass finish Available in multiple packs Holds objects weighing up to 20 lb. Zinc alloy Each sawtooth hanger comes with 2 screws | Canvas Flat Mount Sawtooth Hanger By Michaels®