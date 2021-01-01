Canvas Business Bags for Women Canvas Work Bag Purse School Shoulder Bag for Gym Beach Travel Bags CBlue

The vintage canvas tote bag is made of superior quality durable canvas. It is a spacious tote that has been crafted with 18 oz canvas material. The canvas is soft and long-lasting. This is a casual, classic and gorgeous tote bag Dimensions:16.14"L x 4.72"W x 13.78"H; Large eneough to hold laptop, iPad, Books, Clothes and so on separate storage space can hold your things orderly, easy to find like laptop/books/wallets/cellphone/passports/cards/cash/office supplies/magazine/umbrella and so on The canvas tote bag is Special designed for the working woman who likes a roomy bag, but elegant enough to use as every day bag. The tote bag fits comfortably over the shoulder or can be hand held Simple and stylish design, wide long shoulder strap, easy to wear on your shoulder, great as laptop bag, handbag, work school tote bag, casual shoulder bag, travel bag.