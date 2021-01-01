Canvas Backpack for Teen Girls, Lightweight Cute Striped School Bookbag with USB Charging Port & Pencil Case, Charging Backpack Set for Women College.

Polyester lining Zipper closure 14' shoulder drop Waterproof Backpack: Made of high density canvas, smooth zipper, leather puller and reinforced stitching at key point with well sewn craftsmanship to make it durable External USB Design: USB interface with built-in cable design offers a more convenient way to charge your electronics while walking (Battery Pack is not included) Stripe Bookbag: Great for school and a laptop set up in it. Size: 17.7' x 13.8' x 6.7', could hold a 15.6' laptop, perfect gift for your daughter going to high school and college, your daughter will fall in love with it Comfortable and Breathable: Back of the backpack is designed as a padded mesh with good breathability. Adjustable padded shoulder strap for comfortable wear and is a great choice for travel backpacks and school backpacks 100% Money Back Guarantee: Friendly 24 hours customer service. Simply contact us if you have any questions with our backpack, well process f