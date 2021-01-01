Advertisement
Get the Canson® L'Aquarelle Heritage Cold Press Watercolor Pad at Michaels. This paper offers ideal absorbency and superior strength, allowing for vibrant washes, superior color intensity, easy lifting and balanced open wet time. This L'Aquarelle Heritage pad features high-quality watercolor paper made on a traditional cylinder mold machine with internal as well as surface sizing - meaning it is ready to work on and will not warp or buckle! This paper offers ideal absorbency and superior strength, allowing for vibrant washes, superior color intensity, easy lifting and balanced open wet time. Details: Available in multiple sizes 12 sheets 140 lb. (300 g/m) paper weight Cold press Acid free 100% cotton | Canson® L'Aquarelle Heritage Cold Press Watercolor Pad By Canon | Michaels®