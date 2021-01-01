Buy the Montana™ Cans Glass Spray Paint, 250mL at Michaels. com. This Glass Spray is a fantastic way to re-color, brighten up or create innovative glass based effects. This Glass Spray is a fantastic way to re-color, brighten up or create innovative glass based effects; the more layers applied the more opaque the effect. Perfect for DIY and creative applications like creating shadows or adding a splash of color to the light passing through your chosen glass surface. Excellent for practical applications like frosting window glass to create areas of more privacy through a milk glass like finish, or to simply vary the light entering a room to achieve more ambiance or warmth. Details: Available in assorted colors 250 mL Semi-transparent, frosted matte finish Dries in 3-5 minutes Nitro-acrylic combination paint base Not recommended for use on acrylic or plexiglass surfaces Conforms to ASTM D-4236 | Montana™ Cans Glass Spray Paint, 250 ml in Gp6115 Teal | Michaels®