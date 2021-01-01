Steve Silver Canova Weathered White Parsons Dining Chair (Set of 2), Weathered white wood finish/ grey upholstery

From steve silver
A casually elegant chair in a neutral palette, the Canova Side Chair is a great choice for dining, office or guest chair. The chair is constructed of hardwood solids and finished in a weathered white that blends beautifully with the grey microfiber seat and back for a look that is fashion-forward yet comfortable. Tapered legs add a modern touch to this versatile seat. Your purchase includes two dining chairs. Color: Weathered white wood finish/ grey upholstery.