Canopy LED 12V Area Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (6051-27BZ)

The Canopy LED 12V Area Light from WAC Lighting is a simple and effective landscape light. This low-profile area light can be mounted directly into the ground and casts downward light that illuminates the surrounding area. Canopy LED 12V Area Light is protected against powerful water jets and is factory-sealed watertight. Build features solid brass or corrosion resistant aluminum alloy. This fixture is constructed from die-cast aluminum or solid brass perfect for modern outdoor landscapes. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze on Aluminum