Canopia® by Palram Glory™ Greenhouse, 8' x 8'

The Glory Greenhouse offers the optimal environment for successful backyard gardening. This is the ultimate greenhouse package with all of the great features you need. Wide entrance door, roof vents, automatic vent openers and side louver window create optimal ventilation and help you maintain correct moisture and temperature levels for your plants. The high roof and tall eaves provide ample headroom, giving you more space to garden and room to trellis tall and leafy plants. This greenhouse also includes a full galvanized, rust-resistant steel base kit, crucial for adding height, structural support, stability and alignment. It is aesthetically pleasing with its elegant, dark anthracite powder coated finish and its robust aluminum framework. The Glory greenhouse is built from high quality materials for long, lasting use. The greenhouse itself features 10 mm Twin-Wall 100% UV-protected, light-diffusing polycarbonate panels with over 90% light transmission and provides a comfortable, insulated environment for growing your plants. The virtually unbreakable, thick panels also protect plants from harsh weather conditions such as hail, snow and frost and provide additional insulation.