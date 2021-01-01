From coaster
Canon Matte White Full Metal Bed
Part Of Canon Collection From Coaster|Crafted From Heavy Gauge Steel Tubing|Matte White Finish|Classically slatted headboard and footboard with decorative ornamentations|Durable steel slat kit included|Maximum Weight Capacity: 400lbs.|Includes Slat Roll|Optional Nightstand|Bed is Available in Twin & Full Sizes|.Add a touch of farmhouse charm with this chic metal bed everyone will love. Classically slatted headboard and footboard with decorative ornamentations. Available in queen, full, and twin size options. Your choice of matte white or gunmetal powder coated finish. Constructed with heavy gauge steel tubing. Durable steel slat kit included.