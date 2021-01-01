Canon EOS M100, M200 (15-45mm) Ultra Light Neoprene Camera Case, with Carabiner - Hot Pink - MG1324

Best Quality Guranteed. Tailored to fit - this neoprene camera case is specifically tailored to fit the canon EOS 100 M200 (15-45mm) achieving that desired perfect fit Protective - crafted from scratch free soft durable and padded neoprene material to provide maximum protection Fast and convenient - a durable carabiner lets you clip your camera to your backpack belt or waistband for quick and convenient access when needed The neoprene material is flexible Outdoor or travel - protects your camera and lens from dirt scratches dust bumps and moisture while traveling or outdoors Bold vibrant colors - comes in a variety of fun unique colors to choose from Choose the color that expresses your style and passion