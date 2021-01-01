From canon international
Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM Lens Bundle w/ UV Filter and Color Multicoated 6 Piece Filter Kit (Intl Model)
1 x Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM Lens (International Model) 1 x 77mm Graduated Color Multicoated 6pcs Filter Set 1 x 77mm UV Filter 1 x Lens Pen 1 x Lens Cleaning Kit 1 x Microfiber Cloth. EF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/32. One Fluorite Element & Five UD Elements Air Sphere Coating. Ring-Type Ultrasonic Motor AF System Optical Image Stabilizer. Internal Focus, Focus Range Limiter Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating