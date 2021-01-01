From red barrel studio
Canon 90.5" Chenille Charles of London Sofa
Enrich the style of your home decor with the inclusion of this product. Inspired from transitional style, it is constructed with a combination of solid wood and wood veneer and is upholstered in blue color chenille fabric. It features 5 contrasting pillows with T shaped cushion seat and pillow back which provides you ultimate seating experience. The nailhead trim details add to the overall aesthetics while the block feet support the structure.