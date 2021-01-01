From noble house
Noble House Cannonade Standard Black Faux Leather Adjustable Height Task Chair with Arms
Get rid of office tension with seating that is sure to compose the atmosphere with modern grace. With smooth upholstery and a stunning aluminum base, our office chair brings any space a handsome mid-century modern atmosphere. This is finished with excellent functionality including a lift mechanism for adjustability and swivel moment, and rolling casters for easy mobility. Refined with a beautiful bentwood frame, our chair will effortlessly polish your office space with stunning sophistication whether you are at home or at work. Color: Black.