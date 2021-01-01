From momeni
2'x3' Cannes Fen Accent Rug Gray - Momeni
Advertisement
The abstract artistry of this modern area rug collection sets the standard for contemporary floorcoverings. Industrial shades of silver, rust, gray and gold juxtapose the soft hand of synthetic fibers for an elegant contrast in color and composition. Variations in striation, shadow and stripe suggest the raw textures of city streets, making each area rug in the decorative assortment an ideal accent for an urban loft or studio space. Size: 2'x3'. Pattern: Galaxy.