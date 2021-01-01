From rst brands
RST Brands Cannes 8-Piece Sofa and Club Chair Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Blue Cushions
Advertisement
The right outdoor furniture set can turn any patio into a comfortable, timeless getaway. With the Cannes Collection by RST Brands, you can bring the style of the French Riviera to your own outdoor retreat, creating a space that you can escape to without having to leave your home. Deep seating set allows you to lean back and unwind, while the accent tables provide a place to keep your refreshments, books and more within reach.