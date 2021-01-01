Relaxing in your own backyard just got a lot easier, and a lot more stylish, with this loveseat and ottoman designed to make an impression and to last for years. It's versatile, so you can customize your patio with other deep seating components, or use it alone in smaller applications. Components made from weather-resistant materials makes this luxury patio furniture designed for any occasion or climate. RST Brands Cannes 2-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Sunbrella Cushion(s) Included | OP-PELOVO-CNS-SUN-K