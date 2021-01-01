From rst brands
RST Brands Cannes 2-Piece All-Weather Wicker Patio Club Chair Seating Set with Sunsent Red Cushions
Peace, serenity, and outdoor seating as comfortable as it is inviting. We rolled it all into these club chairs to prove that luxury patio furniture can look as good as it feels. With a distinct style, a powder-coated aluminum frame, and weatherproof cushions, it's virtually maintenance free and designed to last for years. Use this to add to an existing outdoor seating set, or as a standalone piece for smaller spaces.