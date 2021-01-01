From rst brands

RST Brands Cannes 2-Piece All-Weather Wicker Patio Club Chair Seating Set with Sunsent Red Cushions

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Peace, serenity, and outdoor seating as comfortable as it is inviting. We rolled it all into these club chairs to prove that luxury patio furniture can look as good as it feels. With a distinct style, a powder-coated aluminum frame, and weatherproof cushions, it's virtually maintenance free and designed to last for years. Use this to add to an existing outdoor seating set, or as a standalone piece for smaller spaces.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com