VAN ZYVERDEN Cannas Stadt Fellbach (Set of 5 Bulbs)

Cannas are among the most colorful Summer bulbs with ruffled spikes tapering to refined buds, boasting immense, paddle shaped leaves. Their great reedy canes and palmy foliage make for large, magnificent plants, yielding blooms all Summer for long-lasting curb appeal. They are deer resistant and appear most dramatic when grouped in masses. These are fast growers with large flowers. The bright color of canna Stadt Fellbach will lighten up walking paths and streets. This variety is said to be resistant to air pollution and is salt water tolerant making it the perfect choice for ocean side gardens. Good container choice. Outstanding bloomer.