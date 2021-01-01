VAN ZYVERDEN Cannas Louis Cottin (Set of 5 Bulbs)

Cannas are among the most colorful Summer bulbs with ruffled spikes tapering to refined buds, boasting immense, paddle shaped leaves. Their great reedy canes and palmy foliage make for large, magnificent plants, yielding blooms all Summer for long-lasting curb appeal. They are deer resistant and appear most dramatic when grouped in masses. These are fast growers with large flowers. Canna Louis Cottin is a dwarf, deciduous perennial which might grow as an evergreen in mild climates. Its foliage and flowers create a tropical look. Its leaves are large and banana like with its bronze tint and produces clusters of yellow apricot flowers. It is said that this canna can handle a bit more shade than the other varieties.