From old dutch international
Old Dutch International Canister Set, 4Qt, 2Qt, 1½Qt,1Qt, copper
Advertisement
Beautiful Copper-Plating over durable stainless steel Provides countertop convenience; ideal for storing flour, sugar, pasta, or coffee. The 4 Qt Canister holds the entirety of a standard 5lb bag of flour. The 2 Qt Canister holds the entirety of a standard 4lb bag of sugar. Generous 4 Qt., 2 Qt., 1½ Qt., and 1 Qt. capacities. Fresh Seal Technology to keep contents fresh Exterior is coated with a lacquered finish for tarnish resistance., Weight: 6.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Old Dutch International