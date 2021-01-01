MidWest Canine Camper Single Door Collapsible Soft-Sided Dog Crate, 36 inch

Keep your pal safe with the strong MidWest Canine Camper Sportable Tent Dog Crate. Made especially for pet parents who love to travel with their furry best friend, it features a sturdy, folding steel frame that’s easy to set up and fold down. The portable tent includes a U-shape wire for added stability, a sheepskin pad for comfort and relaxation, a zip door for easy closure, plus water-resistant material and a durable mesh windows for a long-lasting sporty crate you can take anywhere with you.