Canidae Pure Dog Dry Food - Grain Free, Limited Ingredient, Salmon, Adult, Size: 4 lb | PetSmart

Canidae PURE features premium proteins and clean recipes using a limited number of wholesome ingredients that are easily recognizable. These limited ingredient formulas offer your dog a well-rounded meal that's been crafted with their health and well-being in mind. Choose from a variety of formulas made with premium proteins like bison, wild boar, duck or salmon, paired with whole ingredients like sweet potatoes, peas, lentils, or chickpeas - never corn, wheat, or soy. This grain-free dog food is ideal for pups with a sensitive stomach and offers nothing but pure goodness for your best friend. Canidae pet foods are ultra nutritionally dense, giving your pet the goodness they deserve. Key Benefits: Packed with the goodness of premium proteins and healthy fats Clean Recipes featuring ingredients you recognize Every recipe has 10 key ingredients or fewer #1 Ingredient is always real meat, poultry or fish Limited ingredient dog food perfect for dogs with sensitivities Item Number: 5288788 Brand: Canidae Food Type: Kibble Life Stage: Adult Nutritional Option: Grain Free Health Consideration: General Health Flavor: Salmon & Sweet Potato Weight: 4 lb NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Salmon, Salmon Meal, Menhaden Fish Meal, Lentils, Sweet Potatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Peas, Canola Oil, Potatoes, Flaxseed, Natural Flavor, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Salt, Mixed Tocopherols (A Preservative), Zinc Sulfate, Potassium Chloride, Vitamin E Supplement, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacin, L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate, Calcium Pantothenate, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Vitamin A Supplement, Sodium Selenite, Riboflavin Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Zinc Proteinate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6 Supplement), Ethylenediamine Dihydroiodide, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Dried Lactobacillus Casei Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus Plantarum Fermentation Product. Contains A Source Of Live (Viable) Naturally Occurring Microorganisms Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 32.00%; Crude Fat (min.) 14.00%; Crude Fiber (max.) 4.50%; Moisture (max.) 10.00%; Vitamin E (min.) 50.00 IU/kg; Omega-6 Fatty Acids* (min.) 2.1%; Omega-3 Fatty Acids (min.) 1.5%; Ascorbic acid* (vitamin C)(min) 15 mg/kg; Taurine* (min.)0.1%; Glucosamine* (min.) 400 mg/kg; Chondroitin Sulfate * (min.) 700 mg/kg; Total microorganisms* (min.) 220, 000 CFU/g. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles. Caloric Content: ME(kcal/kg) 3, 560; ME(kcal/g) 3.560; ME(kcal/lb) 1, 615; ME(kcal/cup) 459 FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Adult (typical activity) 2-10 lbs. 1/4- 5/8 cup; 10-25 lbs. 5/8-1 3/8 cup, 25-50 lbs. 1 3/8-2 1/4 cups; 50-75 lbs. 2 1/4-3 cups; 75-100 lbs. 3- 3 3/4 cups; 100-125 lbs. 3 3/4-4 3/8 cups; 125-150 lbs. 4 3/8-5 1/8 cups. Senior and less active dogs may be fed a reduced amount, depending on the dog's weight and activity level. Senior and less active dogs may be fed a reduced amount, depending on the dog's weight and activity level. The Daily Feeding Guidelines are a good starting point on the amount of food to be fed on a daily basis. Individual pets may require more or less food. Always provide plenty of fresh water. Grain free diets may not be suitable for all dogs. If you have any dietary concerns, please consult with your veterinarian. Transition Instructions: When changing to CANIDAE PURE Real Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe, some dogs may do better by making a gradual transition over 7-10 days. Start with 25% of the new food mixed with 75% of the previous diet and gradually increase the new while decreasing the previous until the transition is complete. CANIDAE Pure Real Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance. Canidae Pure Dog Dry Food - Grain Free, Limited Ingredient, Salmon, Adult, Size: 4 lb | PetSmart