The Canfield™ 52-inch 5 blade fan features Distressed Black finish and reversible American walnut and dark walnut blades and reflects a classic aesthetic perfect in a traditional or transitional style environments. Lifetime warranty on fan motor and motor-related parts. Cleaning instructions: Be certain the electric current is turned off before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as its abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry. Kichler Canfield 52-in Distressed Black Indoor Ceiling Fan (5-Blade) Walnut | 300117DBK