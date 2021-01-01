Canevas Flowers Naturales Rug by Gan Rugs - Color: Beige (105548)

Made in India. Much like the visual aspects of famous Impressionist masterpieces, the Canevas Flowers Naturales Rug gains full clarity after just a few steps back. A beautiful blend of 100% wool cross-stitched threads cascade across a perforated soft felted wool base to create the image of natural roses. The intricately made rug is a plush and comfortable addition to modern living spaces. Gan Rugs thrives on re-interpreting traditional motifs into innovative and surprising designs. Focusing on handmade rugs, poufs and pillows, Gan's designs are fresh and inspiring with a touch of the familiar.Gan Rugs, part of the Spanish design company Gandia Blasco founded in 1941, designs fresh home textiles that are modern and bright. Gan collaborates with top designers from around the world and expert weavers in India to create their boundary-breaking designs. By experimenting with new techniques, Gan redesigns traditional motifs into handmade rugs, poufs and pillows with a modern edge. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Beige.