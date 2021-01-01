From bloomingville
Bloomingville - Cane Metal Candle Holder - Set of 2 - Natural
Get your interior glowing with these candle holders from Bloomingville. With unique flared cane bases, this candle holders are topped with brass coloured metal and are fabulous for holding large pillar candles. Key features: * Set of 2 candle holders * Material: metal, cane * Dimensions: * Small: H30xØ31cm * Large: H32xØ33cm * Flared cane base * Topped with brass colored metal * Each holds a large pillar candle