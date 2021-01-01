Design Toscano Cane and Abel the Dragon 2017 Holiday Ornament

Our tongue-in-cheek look at the first-recorded brotherly battle of the Bible pits our dragon Abel against a "cane" of another stripe! Wrapped with talon and claw around a traditional candy cane, our 2017 limited-edition Design Toscano-exclusive holiday dragon collectible bauble makes a fierce package tie-on, stocking stuffer, Christmas tree ornament or creative addition to your dragon collection. Sculpted 360 degrees, cast in quality designer resin and hand painted in a mix of bright fantasy colors and traditional holiday hues, this Gothic beast is an epic addition to our lineup and just may be a new festive favorite! 3" Wx2" Dx 5" H. .5 lb.Hand-cast using real crushed stone bonded with high quality designer resinEach piece is individually hand-painted by our artisansExclusive to the Design Toscano brand and perfect for your home or gardenOur tongue-in-cheek look at the first-recorded brotherly battle of the Bible pits our dragon Abel against a "cane" of another stripe! Wrapped with talon and claw around a traditional candy cane, our 2017 limited-edition Design Toscano-exclusive holiday dragon collectible bauble makes a fierce package tie-on, stocking stuffer, Christmas tree ornament or creative addition to your dragon collection. Sculpted 360 degrees, cast in quality designer resin and hand painted in a mix of bright fantasy colors and traditional holiday hues, this Gothic beast is an epic addition to our lineup and just may be a new festive favorite! 3" Wx2" Dx 5" H. .5 lb.