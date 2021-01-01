From taylor precision products
Taylor Precision Products Candy/Deep Fry/Jelly Thermometer
Advertisement
An easy-to-read, 2-3/4-inch dial measures temperatures from 200- to 400-degrees Fahrenheit. The thermometer's adjustable kettle clip secures the thermometer to the cooking vessel for safety and stability. A 6-inch steel probe monitors sugar temperature for sweets, or oil for deep-frying doughnuts to chicken. The dial features a movable red arrow that may be set as a target temperature indicator. This thermometer is dishwasher safe., Weight: 0.06875 Pounds, Manufacturer: Taylor Precision Products