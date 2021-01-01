From connecticut souvenir basin boating retro
Connecticut Souvenir Basin Boating Retro Candlewood Life is Better at The Lake Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Vintage Fairfield Design Is The Perfect Gift Idea. Great Gift For Christmas, Father's, Or Mother's Day, Or Any Occassion! More Than 100972 Ways To Wear This Vintage Litchfield Themed Graphic. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only