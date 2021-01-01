From signature design by ashley furniture
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Candleholders Silver - Silver Dympna Set
Silver Dympna Set. Add glamorous personality to your decor with the wavy metal designs of this set's frames and candleholders. The matching tray completes the elegant look with its organic shape and shining metallic finish. Includes two frames, two candleholders and traySmall frame: 7.25'' W x 7.25'' H x 4.5'' DHolds 4'' x 4'' photoLarge frame: 7.25'' W x 9.25'' H x 5.25'' DHolds 4'' x 6'' photoSmall candleholder: 6'' H x 6'' diameterLarge candleholder: 8'' H x 5.5'' diameterTray: 16'' W x 0.5'' H x 6'' DMetalImported