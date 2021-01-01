Candela LED Outdoor Wall Sconce by Norwell Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Black - (1231-MB-SE)

The Candela LED Outdoor Wall Sconce from Norwell Lighting is the ideal enhancement for contemporary outdoor spaces. Robustly anchored to its mounting surface with a stepped-square steel mount, it extends a thin rectangular frame vertically across it, with LED lamping integrated into the frames inner edge. This wet-listed lamping is further accentuated by a cylindrical shade of clear seeded glass reinforced by steel hoops at each end, taking on an ambient glow that both lights the way and accentuates the structure it is installed on. Created in 1949, Norwell Lighting is a well-respected brand in the design world thanks to its unwavering commitment to creating quality light fixtures for modern residential and commercial spaces. Building on its reputation for modern yet refined indoor and outdoor collections, Norwell Lighting offers a range of striking fixtures characterized by timeless profiles combined with modern technology. A favorite in the design community, Norwell Lighting brings forth some of the most intriguing fixtures while staying true to its traditions. Color: Clear. Finish: Matte Black