From archer lane

Archer Lane Canal 8 x 10 Gold Indoor Geometric Area Rug | 713ANR8B7L

$631.32
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

This collection is the result of an unprecedented weaving technology that removes the boundaries and color limitations of conventional woven rugs. Multiple yarn systems blend for a stunning range of over 200 colors and a dense, yet soft pile for a luxurious hand and beautiful finish. A beautiful collection where vintage soul meets modern traditional styling in brilliant, saturated jewel tones. Archer Lane Canal 8 x 10 Gold Indoor Geometric Area Rug | 713ANR8B7L

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com