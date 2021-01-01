Can Opener, 4 In 1 Multifunctional Heavy Duty Handheld Can Opener, Manual Can Opener Grips Anti-Slip, Stainless Steel Sharp Blade, Ergonomic With Larg

The soft handle, effortless design and the smooth openeration make it suitable for kids, adults, seniors and anyone with weak hand strength.OPEN CANS WITH EASE1.Open the arms of the can opener.2.Place the metal tooth on the lip of the can.3.Firmly squeeze the arms together.4.Start turning the handle when it fits securely.5.Work your way around the rim of the can as you turn the handle.6.When it has gone all the way around, the lid will naturally disengage from the openerNote: 1.Pay attention to the sharp blade in case of hurting. Keep it out of kidsreach.2.The sharp opened lid may hurt you. Keep it away from kids.3.Clean the tin opener and dry it after cleaning. The high quality stainless steel blade will never rust.4.It works with all round or oral cans except rectangle or irregular cans.Cleaning waysRinse in warm water with a little detergent or just put it under running water. And wipe it with dry cloth or air dry.Package include1 x 4-in-1 can opener1 x user manual2 x blades