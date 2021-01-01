Education Graduation Senior Graduate Students Tee Can I Got To Bed Now Diploma School Graduation Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Is your son or daughter graduating on future? A great present for anyone who work as a teacher, instructor, lecturer or educator of a school or students will be graduating this year. A great top for student, schoolmates, classmate or kids and children. If you are graduating this year as a senior, elementary, kindergarten or college, wear this now. For students who read, write, learn and expand knowledge for education. Wear this school grad graduation, nursery, grade school perfect for school graduation. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only