From gracie oaks
Camron Outdoor Barn Light
Effortlessly blending modern design with traditional charm, this light is the perfect piece to brighten your outdoor area. Made from steel in a classic imperial style, this luminary is ideal for mounting above doorways, on back porches and walkways. This outdoor light fixture with its wide shade lets a single Edison bulb (not included) shine and complements traditional aesthetics with contemporary design. This wall light fixture is fully dimmable, allowing you to customize lighting ambiance and mood. Shade Finish: Imperial Black, Size: 9.5" H x 7.5" W x 9" D