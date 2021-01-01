Camren Twin Loft Bed with Bookcase by Mason & Marbles

Dimensions Bed 41.7ââ x 78ââ Desk 40.9ââ x 14.1ââ Total height 72â Bed weight capability 220lb Bed recommended mattress thickness 8âFeatures:1.Included shelves and desk provides a personal workstation2.Making full use of space, this bed will save much space, perfect for small room3.High-quality material and solid construction make sure the bed can withstand the test of timeThis bed comes with study desk and 2-tire book shelves which is ideal for space saving needs. Creating a personal workstation, you can use it as a reading, storage, work or craft area, meet your various needs. Constructed of heavy-duty steel and high-quality MDF, this bed provides classic style which can fit in various room style. Two ladders are attached on both side of bed, offering easy access to top bed. With humanized design and solid construction, this bed will be the best addition for your bed.Product Type: Loft BedColor: BlackFrame Material: Manufactured Wood;SteelFrame Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: MDFMetal Finish Application: Wood: YesUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fabric Quality: Upholstery Fill Material: Type of Bird Feathers: Bed Size: TwinBox Spring Required: NoBox Spring Included: Compatible Box Spring Part Number: Number of Slats Included for BoxSpring Support: Slat Kit Included: YesNumber of Slats Included in Slat Kit: 19Distance between the slats: Bed Design: Bunk and Loft Configurations: StandardConverts to Two Beds: NoMattress Included: NoCore Construction: Mattress Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Mattress Cover Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Comfort Level: Mattress Cover Material: Washable Mattress Cover: Guardrails Included: YesDetachable Guardrails: NoGuardrail Height: 10.2Guardrail Attachment Side: Trundle Bed Included: NoTrundle Bed Mattress Included: Thickness of Mattress Accommodated by Trundle: Trundle Weight Capacity: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Shelves Included: Number of Cabinets Included: Number of Drawers Included: Fabric Accessory Included: NoTent Included: Canopy Included: Canopy Curtain Included: Bunk Bed Curtain Included: Tower Included: Pockets Included: Fabric Accessory Color: Fabric Accessory Material: Headboard Design: Open-FrameBookcase Included: YesBuilt-In Ladder Included: YesBuilt-in Ladder Distance from Bed Structure: Ladder Orientation: Interchangeable Ladder: Built-In Stairs Included: YesSlide Included: NoSlide Distance from Bed Structure: Gender: Gender NeutralTheme: SpaceWeight Capacity: 220Weight Capacity Bottom Bed or Futon: Weight Capacity Top Bed: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMinimum Recommended Ceiling Height: 80Slide and/or Built-in Ladder Accessory Included: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Metallic: MetalHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoWood Species: Cabinets Included: NoDrawers Included: NoSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoTAA Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1217 Compliant: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ASTM F1821 - 16 Compliant: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: SCS Ce