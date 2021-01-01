Campania LED Mini Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (EUM1968052)

The Campania LED Mini Pendant Light by Huxe brightens indoor spaces with a sleek contemporary look. Starting with a circular ceiling mount, a single cable suspends a smooth-sided cylindrical body with integrated LEDs set inside. The lamping shines out through a slim disc diffuser scattering an otherwise focused pool of light into a tasteful ambiance below. Its simple structure promises a solid functionality, equally able to function as a single statement or part of a larger arrangement. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Black. Finish: Black