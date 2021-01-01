Campana Outdoor Lounge Chair

Our mixed-material swivel chair brings living room levels of style and comfort to your outdoor spaces. Campana drapes soft cushioning over an ivory frame of curved steel tubes, forming an inviting rounded back that curves into distinctive blanket arms. Creating intriguing depth, three subtly different fabrics in a natural palette of ochre and cream upholster the back, lumbar pillow and seat cushion that extends to the swivel base. Part of our Campana furniture collection, our outdoor swivel chair is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. To keep this item looking its best, we recommend protecting it from inclement weather with the WeatherMAX Large Outdoor Lounge Chair Cover by KoverRoos Steel frame with ivory powdercoat finish Polyester and acrylic fabric Foam cushioning Swivel base Cover or store indoors during inclement weather Imported