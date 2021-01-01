Navy Campaign Bookcase

If you want a bookcase with a stylish design and an adventurous spirit, our Campaign Bookcase is the perfect candidate. Adorned with decorative corner brackets for a refined touch, each sturdy shelf provides plenty of space for books, toys and more. And the two roomy drawers underneath feature solid wood drawer boxes with brass finished drawer pulls. Plus, it's available in multiple bold colors that'll stand out in any room. Includes tip restraint kit for securing bookcase to the wall to prevent tipping A Blake Tovin design Antiqued brass finish drawer pulls and accent hardware Two roomy drawers for storage Open back bookcase Adjustable levelers for uneven floors Drawer interior measures 21 x 11.5 x 5.5"h Low emission engineered wood with solid Poplar legs WARNING: Kids shouldn't play on this piece. Install tip restraint kit to prevent serious or fatal injury. Anti-tip hardware included Each shelf can support up to 40 lbs. Made in Vietnam