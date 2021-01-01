From personalizationmall
Blue Camo Personalized Dog Bandana - Small
Personalized with any dog's name Bandana ties together for a comfortable fitFull color on front side, reverse side is white100% PolyesterMachine wash with cold waterMeasures approximately 20" W x 6" H; product may vary within 1-2" of stated sizeIntended to fit Small dogs, up to 15-20 lbs; shown on an 8 lb. dogImported Your pup's adorable personality will take the spotlight when they sport our Blue Camo Personalized Dog Bandana!